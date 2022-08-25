New net zero office building to bring 150 extra jobs to Hull Fruit Market

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Developer Wykeland Group has announced it will develop the final building within the tech complex, to offer a further 11,000 sq ft of office space at the waterfront location.

The building is being developed speculatively and is scheduled to be completed in summer 2023.

It will mark another major milestone in the transformation of the Fruit Market into a thriving urban village.

A new net zero office building is to be created on @TheDock development site.

Construction is due to begin next month having been delayed by a few weeks to make sure it did not disrupt this year’s Humber Street Sesh and Freedom Festival, which both take place in the Fruit Market area.

John Gouldthorp, Asset Manager at Wykeland, said: “@TheDock has become a thriving digital community, bringing together many leading tech businesses and innovative start-up and scale-up ventures.

“This latest investment in the final phase of the development is a further vote of confidence in @TheDock as a destination of choice for digital businesses.

“It will also mark another key moment in the regeneration of the Fruit Market.

“In recent years @TheDock has been transformed from derelict brownfield site into a prime location for digital innovation and excellence.

“This new building will complete that journey.”

The building will have renewable energy generated via an array of roof mounted solar panels.

A green roof formed by flowering plants and a green wall section will also support biodiversity, while adding to the building’s insulation.

The offices will have an EPC energy rating of A, which is the highest possible to achieve.

The building is all electric and will be mechanically heated, cooled and ventilated by a system that uses air source heat pumps and takes heat energy from extracted air and uses it to pre-heat incoming air.

Electric vehicle charging points will be provided in the ground floor car park.

Energy efficient sensor lighting will also be installed and the building has been designed to ensure it has very high levels of both thermal insulation and airtightness.

This ensures the offices can be run more sustainably.

The first and second floors of the new building will each offer 5,500 sq ft of office space. The building could be let to either a single business, or multiple tenants, with suites from 2,250 sq ft to the full 11,000 sq ft. The ground floor will have 17 undercroft parking spaces, with electric vehicle charging points and a cycle storage area.

Letting of the building will be handled by commercial property agency PPH Commercial.

Ben Cooper, Divisional Director at PPH, said: “We are excited to market opportunities at the final building within the @TheDock development.

“We expect demand for space to be very strong, due to the quality of the Grade A offices, the building’s sustainability credentials and the exceptional work Wykeland has done to make @TheDock a flagship destination for tech businesses.”

@TheDock development has become a home to multiple tech businesses over the past seven years.