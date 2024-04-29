New North Yorkshire mayor urged to appoint own 'nighttime tsar' like Manchester's Sacha Lord

The call for the new figurehead has been made in a new report by The Devolution Alliance, a collaboration between West & North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce, York St John University and the University of York.

The study interviewed around a dozen influential local business leaders in different key sectors, including Adam Wardale, chairman of the Hospitality Association York.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He suggested the new mayor should consider creating a similar post to the Night Time Economy Adviser role created by Andy Burnham in Greater Manchester.

Sacha Lord advises Andy Burnham on Manchester's night-time economy - now a similar role is being mooted for North Yorkshire.

That role is held by Sacha Lord, a musical festival and club night creator, who is not paid for the post. His role working with Mr Burnham is described as “providing a voice for workers, operators and the industry at large” .

A similar role is done in London for Mayor Sadiq Khan by Amy Lamé for which she is paid over £116,000 per year.

The Devolution Alliance report noted that North Yorkshire’s hospitality sector is a key part of the region’s £1.5bn tourism economy – employing around 50,000 people at places like hotels and restaurants which tend to be small and medium-sized businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Wardale told the alliance that creating a similar post to the one in Greater Manchester would allow the new mayor to listen more directly to the needs of the hospitality sector.

He is quoted in the report as saying: “Look at Greater Manchester Combined Authority’s nighttime economy. It is huge.

"They have appointed the nighttime economy advisor, and they are the sort of conversations I have had with the Labour and Conservative mayoral people.

"They need to really put a focus on it and maybe even look at having a hospitality advisor as part of their team.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said one of the major challenges facing the hospitality industry in the region is an additional 1,500 bedrooms being let on Airbnb in the past four years – the equivalent of 10 large hotels.

Mr Wardale said: “We need to highlight this to councillors and central government, who would not let 10 hotels just pop up with no planning. This is about having a fair playing field and ensuring short term lets have appropriate regulation. They have a direct impact on the housing crisis in the area.”

Other concerns listed included poor public transport links making it difficult for staff to get to and from work.

It comes ahead of a tight race to become the region’s first mayor, with bookmakers currently making Labour’s David Skaith the narrow favourite to win the election ahead of voters going to the polls this Thursday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, a Labour source told the Sunday Times this weekend that they think Conservative candidate Keane Duncan will take victory.

The Lib Dems, the Greens and two independent candidates are also standing, with the result due to be announced on Friday.

Other key asks being made by the Devolution Alliance include improving inward investment into the region and for the new mayor "to recognise the importance of business to the region’s prosperity”.

Sarah Czarnecki, president of York & North Yorkshire Chamber, said: “What has emerged from the research is a compelling picture of what can be achieved if business growth is unlocked in our region.