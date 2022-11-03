New office building at Wellington Place set to bring hundreds of jobs to Leeds city centre

The building – 9 Wellington Place – will be the latest addition to the MEPC developed urban quarter and include solar panels and air source heat pumps.

A spokesman for MEPC said: “The planning approval also signifies the creation of over an acre of outdoor spaces which will include a quarter of an acre of new planting, including 39 new trees.

"The space will be open for both Wellington Place occupiers and the local community to enjoy, with MEPC having recently invested £1.1m into improving the development’s outdoor realm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In a rare move for a building of this scale, councillors unanimously agreed for the planning application to be determined by delegated powers, rather than by Leeds City Council’s planning committee. The determination has now taken place, with final permission granted.”

Paul Pavia, Commercial Director at MEPC, said: “We are delighted that Leeds City Council has approved the 9 Wellington Place development. At MEPC, we pride ourselves on building to the highest standards of design and sustainability, and 9 Wellington Place is a shining example of this commitment.

“Alongside 11 and 12 Wellington Place, it will be one of the most sustainable buildings in the UK, with its carbon emissions rate set to be 35 per cent less than the standard building regulations target emissions rate, and an additional 15 per cent less than the local planning requirement.

Coun James Lewis, Leader of Leeds City Council, said: “The development of Wellington Place and its part in the wider regeneration of the West End has been critical to Leeds’s continued growth as a major centre for employment at the heart of the UK, as well as our post-pandemic recovery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plans for 9 Wellington Place have been given the green light by Leeds City Council.