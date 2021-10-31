New online training business launched in Hull

Gerard Toplass, CEO of The 55 Group, says "we’re pleased to be launching Tequ".

Tequ provides an online tool to manage and track work. Tutors and skills professionals will be able to use the system to mark, provide feedback and assess work to ensure learners can stay on track.

Tequ will be headed up by chief executive Jenni Longden, who has a wealth of experience in the education sector, including her most recent role as the director of apprenticeships at Hull College.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said: “I’m delighted to be taking on the lead for Tequ and look forward to launching our digital-first platform very soon.

“The pandemic has demonstrated why a move towards more digital working practices is needed across the board to keep all kinds of operations moving. This includes education, with the need for a reliable cloud-based option needed for the continuation of learning.

“Tequ will allow that transition from physical to digital archives. The remote access functionality will be a great benefit to a huge number of learners out there too, working better for anyone studying alongside a job or other commitments that fall within traditional classroom setting.

“After working within the further education system for a number of years, I’m excited to bring my experience into this new business and platform. I look forward to learners using the platform, hearing their feedback, and seeing how much it revolutionises their learning experience.”

Tequ is the latest launch from The 55 Group, an alliance of cross-industry businesses headquartered out of Hull.

The group’s aim is to use technology to bring a better, faster, and greener approach within its core markets.

Gerard Toplass, CEO of The 55 Group, said: “We’re pleased to be launching Tequ and to have Jenni’s expertise joining our collective businesses, bringing with her a wealth of experience in further education and apprenticeships, along with valued skills to head up the new learning platform business.

“We’re passionate about finding better ways to address the challenges of the future, and that includes revolutionising the way learning and training is approached, covering everything from the courses themselves to the way in which they are delivered.”

---

Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today.

Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you'll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app and receive exclusive members-only offers.

So, please - if you can - pay for our work. Just £5 per month is the starting point. If you think that which we are trying to achieve is worth more, you can pay us what you think we are worth. By doing so, you will be investing in something that is becoming increasingly rare. Independent journalism that cares less about right and left and more about right and wrong. Journalism you can trust.

Thank you