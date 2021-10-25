Opened in 2005 by Jon and Laura Vennell, Vennell’s Restaurant has featured in the Michelin Guide, AA and Good food guide for 14 consecutive years.

The restaurant is set in a large Grade II listed Georgian property off Masham’s town square, and has undergone an extensive refurbishment in recent months.

A spokesman said: "This sale presents an exciting opportunity for an accomplished and enthusiastic chef to take on an ideally located and very well-established business in North Yorkshire.

Jon and Laura Vennell commented: “Now in our 17th year as guardians of this amazing building, it is time to pursue our next adventure. The building, following an extensive renovation both inside and out this year is in exeptional condition, as is this business breaking all records in the last four months. The scope to run this restaurant more as a business than a lifestyle is massive.”

David Cash, Associate Director in Christie & Co’s Hospitality team is handling the sale and comments, “Ordinarily town centre restaurants are held on a leasehold basis and rarely do freehold opportunities like this one present themselves. In addition, rarely do hospitality business premises come with such substantial living accommodation.

"Vennell’s presents an opportunity for an experienced chef to live and work in an immaculately presented property, which has seen a great deal of investment recently. Not only that, but they stand to benefit massively from the reputation that Jon and Laura have built over the past 16 years. Vennell’s is known far and wide as a quality eatery and presents massive potential.”