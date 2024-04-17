New partner strengthens Wilkin Chapman’s growing employment law team

The largest law firm in Lincolnshire and East Yorkshire, Wilkin Chapman, has appointed Caroline, an experienced employment law specialist to strengthen its growing team.

Caroline has 22 years of experience in law working across a wide range of sectors, including food, education and public sector employment. She deals with all aspects of employment law including unfair dismissal, discrimination, TUPE, employment tribunal claims, settlement agreements, contracts, and senior executive service agreements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Caroline joins the team of ten employment law specialists based across the firm’s offices in Grimsby, Lincoln, and Beverley. As a partner, she will work closely with Wilkin Chapman’s head of employment, Oliver Tasker.

Caroline Neadley joins Wilkin Chapman - pictured with head of employment Oliver Tasker

Caroline Neadley, employment partner at Wilkin Chapman, said:

“I’m thrilled to be joining the team at Wilkin Chapman. Having worked in both the private and public sectors, I have a unique employment law skillset which will complement the wide range of experience within the team. My private sector experience is primarily a varied client base across sectors such as manufacturing, motor, food, and charities. I also have extensive experience in the education sector.

“These specialisms align very well with Wilkin Chapman’s client base. My expertise will further develop the employment teams’ experience and ability to support existing clients, and secure new clients during a time of varied legislative reform.”

Oliver Tasker, Head of Employment at Wilkin Chapman, said:

Wilkin Chapman's Beverley Office

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Caroline’s appointment is a great asset to our highly regarded employment team and demonstrates our ability to attract the very best legal talent in the region. She brings incredible experience and a diverse sector knowledge which will benefit our clients across Lincolnshire, East Yorkshire, and nationally.

“As well as having led legal teams in her past positions, Caroline is recognised as a leading individual in employment law in the Legal 500, an independent legal guide ranking individuals and firms on feedback from clients and peers. She is also the chair of Women in Business Hull, a highly successful women’s networking organisation aimed at supporting and inspiring women in the region. Caroline is defined by her clear values, discipline, drive, and determination, so I’m delighted to welcome her to our team to continue to build on our successful growth, through forging strong relationships with businesses and intermediaries across the region.”