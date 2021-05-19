New private hospital in 17th century Red Hall House to create 40 jobs in Leeds

(Left to right) Anthony Sutton, chief operating officer of the Rugby Football League; Ralph Rimmer, chief executive of the Rugby Football League; Dr Faisal Arshad and his wife and business partner Sommiya.

Dr Faisal Arshad, the lead surgeon at The Hair Dr – Hair Transplant Clinic, inset, is currently drawing up detailed proposals to turn the 17th century Red Hall House near Roundhay Park, into a private multi-disciplinary hospital.

Dr Arshad and his wife and business partner Ms Sommiya recently bought Red Hall House from the Rugby Football League for over £1.65m.

Dr Arshad said: “The Hair Dr Clinic is expanding quickly and we have outgrown our current premises. The majestic grade two-listed Red Hall, close to the new East Leeds Orbital Route, is absolutely perfect and it is humbling to have moved into such a magnificent building with such an illustrious history.”

Once the transformation of Red Hall House is complete, 40 new administrative, clerical and medical jobs will be created at the private hospital, in which the existing Hair Dr Clinic and its current 20 staff will be based. A detailed planning application will be submitted to Leeds City Council this autumn and, if planning is approved, the new hospital (Leeds Private Hospital) is scheduled to open next summer.

The flagship Leeds Private Hospital will be run by Dr Arshad and Ms Sommiya. It will be the UK’s foremost private independent medical practice specialising in cosmetic and non-cosmetic day case surgeries.

Ms Sommiya said: “The main focus of our work at Red Hall will be offer up-to-date and state-of-the-art treatments, which include surgical and non-surgical options. Our approach is holistic, ensuring that everyone who comes here for surgery will also receive the very best psychological and emotional support.

“It is a common but dangerous misconception that, for example a successful hair transplant can be done in isolation with no regard for a client’s emotional wellbeing and mental health. It can’t.

“With this in mind, we have to identify our clients’ goals and expectations and fulfil them accordingly.”

Jonathan Erkulis, managing director of Boston Spa-based E3 Architecture, who is drawing up the detailed plans to transform Red Hall House, said: “Red Hall is one of the earliest examples of red brick architecture within the Leeds district, built in the 1600s. The house, grounds and ancillary buildings have grown and changed over the centuries to suit their different uses.

“The vision for Leeds Private Hospital commits to the future restoration, sustainability and longevity of the Grade II-listed building, while creating sensitive and high-quality designed additions to house a prestigious state of the art medical facility.

“We are very excited to be working alongside Dr Arshad to deliver such an innovative conservation scheme.”