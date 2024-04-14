The not-for-profit PIECES Project, which stands for Positively Inspiring and Empowering Creative Enterprises with Sustainability, has been developed by Sami Lovett, the founder of Just Lovett Design and the woman behind the Creative Enterprise Challenge.

The school holidays-based programme has for the last two years given young people between the ages of 11-18 the opportunity to work as a team to conceive a new sustainable product idea, learn the skills to make it, and create a business plan for it over five days.

Now, however, Ms Lovett is hoping to build on the success of this challenge with the PIECES project, by providing an expanded range of activities and programme format.

Sami Lovett, founder of the not-for-profit PIECES project, working with young people as part of a recent PIECES project programme at a school in Leeds.

Ms Lovett said she believes the new model will "remove many of the practical barriers to children taking part in the extra-curricular initiative”, giving parents and carers greater flexibility, and increasing inclusivity.

She added: “In the space of two years we have helped nearly 400 young people develop and helped to inspire the creation of 38 businesses!. But we know we can do much more, and this is why I wanted to develop the Creative Enterprise Challenge in line with feedback from those who have taken part, as well as those who wanted to but couldn’t.

“The key to being able to take the project to the next level has been the support of our sponsors and the schools and businesses who have agreed to let us use their premises across the Leeds area. This means we are taking the programme into the community, making it more convenient for young people to take part.”

The programme will now be provided in the community, rather than at Ms Lovett’s workshop in Farsley, and at various times – not just in school holidays.

In addition to new locations for the programmes, Ms Lovett has developed a number of different courses and formats, and linked up with local Scouting groups to create a special programme for their members.

The new structure means young people will be able to develop their creative and entrepreneurial skills in after school clubs and through six-week introductory courses, which will run over the first or second half of a school term. Courses that are accessible for younger children and SEND (special educational needs and disabilities) children will also be planned into the calendar.

Ms Lovett added: “I’m passionate about entrepreneurship having set up my own business at a relatively young age, but I don’t believe the regular school curriculum can support those young people who may want to start their own businesses. That’s why we’re working hard, supported by our generous sponsors, to provide extra-curricular activities to inspire young people, help them develop as individuals and thrive in their adult life.”

