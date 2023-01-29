New £12m temperature controlled industrial facility provides economic boost for Doncaster

The contractor Russell WBHO has started work on a £12m industrial building project for pharmaceutical wholesaler and distributor Mawdsleys.

The extension project will double the size of the firm’s existing temperature controlled storage and distribution facility at Redhouse in Doncaster. The project is set to be completed by the end of the summer.

Established in Salford in 1825, Mawdsleys has expanded across the country and internationally, and is now a major pharmaceutical supplier to the UK hospital sector. The company operates its own fleet from distribution sites in, Salford, Milton Keynes, Sheffield, Glasgow and Doncaster.

