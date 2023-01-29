New £12m temperature controlled industrial facility provides economic boost for Doncaster

The extension project will double the size of the firm’s existing temperature controlled storage and distribution facility at Redhouse in Doncaster. The project is set to be completed by the end of the summer.
Established in Salford in 1825, Mawdsleys has expanded across the country and internationally, and is now a major pharmaceutical supplier to the UK hospital sector. The company operates its own fleet from distribution sites in, Salford, Milton Keynes, Sheffield, Glasgow and Doncaster.
Jonathan Rhodes, Russell WBHO project director, said: “As temperature controlled construction specialists, with more than 20 years’ experience in the sector, we can offer our clients a collaborative approach to best value.”