New £49m Leeds Valley Park expansion to bring 500 logistics jobs to city

The development will be built on vacant land which is adjacent to the existing Leeds Valley Park Business Park.

The expanded Leeds Valley Park site, which will be located between junction 44 of the M1 and junction 7 of the M621, is expected to open by autumn 2023 after £49.3m worth of investment for its creation was agreed by the Greater Manchester Pension Fund.

Caddick Developments, which is creating the 300,000 sq ft site, said they intend Leeds Valley Park to become “the city’s premier logistics location”.

An artist's impression of the new Leeds Valley Park site

A spokesperson said: “Just 15 minutes south of Leeds City Centre, it boasts unrivalled motorway connections, being located between junction 44 of the M1 and junction 7 of the M621.

"The scheme is set to provide significant employment opportunities for the local area, whilst also providing improvements to local footpaths, including connectivity to the nearby Stourton Park & Ride.”

The project will deliver 300,000 sq ft of high-quality warehouse space across six units, ranging between 25,000 and 70,000 sq ft, constructed to an institutional standard and ready for occupation in autumn 2023.

Jim Dyson, director at Caddick Developments, said he was delighted that work could now begin to progress on the site.

“This is a Grade A location in a Grade A city,” he said.

"We are seeing exceptional demand for well-connected developments in this area and Leeds Valley Park ticks all of the boxes, being so close to major motorways linking the north, south, east and west.

"Having the backing of a major funder in the Greater Manchester Pension Fund, has allowed us to bring the true potential of this site forward, which will help to contribute to the economic success of Leeds and the surrounding areas.”

Kevin Etchells, senior investment manager at GMPF, said the investment would help both pension fund stakeholders in Greater Manchester and the local economy in Leeds.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Caddick Developments to deliver such a prime urban logistics site,” he said.

"The investment will create much needed space and will provide a boost to the local economy, whilst also offering a strong risk adjusted return for the pension fund.”

The scheme is set to be delivered to BREAAM ‘very good’ status, with elements of work earmarked to enhance local biodiversity, and significant consideration being given to the overall sustainability features for the site.

Caddick Construction is set to begin works immediately on site, with completion due in autumn 2023.

Interest has already been indicated by businesses in the distribution, retail, and light manufacturing sectors and the site is now actively being marketed by Avison Young and Carter Towler.

The scheme was designed by KPP Architects and BWB Engineers.

Quod acted as planning consultants for the project, whilst Pinsent Masons acted for Caddick on the transaction.