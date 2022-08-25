New £5m ‘centre of excellence’ could be created around York Minster for craft skills

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans to create a “world class” campus facility for research and training in ancient craft skills around York Minister will go before councillors next week.

The £5m scheme would see the Minster stoneyard and the deanery transformed into a centre of excellence for heritage craft skills and estate management, providing the dedicated Minster craftspeople with the latest technology and places to work and live.

City of York Council officers are recommending that planning applications for both areas are approved.

The Chapter of York, the governing body of the Minster, is concerned about loss of skills among craftspeople, with several of the longest-serving members of staff nearing retirement – as well as a national skills shortage in the heritage sector.

In the stoneyard, a mason’s workshop will be demolished to make way for a new roof and mezzanine, making room for the latest in stone cutting equipment in what will be called the Works and Technology Hub.

According to planning documents: “The intention is to develop and nurture the specialist skills that are required to maintain the Minster and its precinct. These skills and expertise can then be shared outside of the precinct to the benefit of the Minster and other institutions.

“This is a critical programme of reimagining and cementing the long term sustainability of the craft skills which must endure to safeguard the care of York Minster for the next century.”

The Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell, said in a letter of support that the project represents an “ambitious and unflinching commitment to sustainability”.

The buildings will feature a green roof, rainwater harvesting, solar panels and air source heat pumps.

Institutions from all over the world are keen to be part of the project, according to the documents, and The University of York sees it as the beginning of a new heritage sector in the city.

At the deanery, the garages will be converted and a new building created to bring together the community of craftspeople and associated trades – including masons, scaffolders, gardeners, apprentices and researchers.

The area, to be known as the Heritage Quad, will include six bedrooms for apprentices and fifteen work stations.

Historic England said it strongly supports the overall aims of the scheme but has raised concerns about the impact of the Heritage Quad on the historic setting of the Minster.

The council’s conservation architect has formally objected, citing harm to the character of the area, while its landscape officer has also objected due to the impact on views from the city walls.

“The proposed development would disrupt the harmonious relationship between the city walls, garden space, the buildings of Minster Court and York Minster,” the landscape officer added.