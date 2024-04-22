New research shows double figure drop in investor interest for Yorkshire firms
The law firm has analysed industry data and found that although the UK continues to drive significant interest from foreign buyers, the number of Yorkshire-based firms which were targeted in an overseas deal, such as an acquisition or management buyout, fell to 39 last year compared to 44 in 2022.
The research showed that London and the South East accounted for four out of 10 foreign investment deals into the UK, and that the area’s dominance has increased in the last five years.
The firm said that in 2019, 35 per cent of the companies targeted by foreign investors were based in the capital or the wider region, but by 2023 this stood at 42 per cent of total deals.
Bryan Bletso, partner at Irwin Mitchell and a specialist in advising overseas businesses that are looking to invest in the UK, said: “Despite the dynamic nature of global investment patterns, this data underscores the enduring economic significance of London and the South East in attracting international business interest.
“Our research does however also highlight that investment activity in this traditional FDI hotbed is increasing whilst in other regions, such as the Yorkshire, deal activity has been rising steadily over the last five years but reduced in the most recent 12 months.”
