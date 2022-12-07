New retail and industrial complex opens for lettings in Halifax after £4m redevelopment

A new retail and industrial complex in Halifax has released eleven units to let following an 18-month, £4m build re-development.

Acquired in 2020 by local property investor, Zamann Properties Ltd, the 2.2 acre site has now undergone a major transformation and includes units ranging from 1,100 sq. ft to 3,100 sq. ft and industrial trade counter units extending from 1,234 sq. ft to 6,386 sq. ft.

The units will be let with agent Bramleys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jonathan Wilson, head of Bramleys commercial agency, said: “It is great to see a landlord investing heavily into a modern new commercial development, offering plenty of opportunities for local businesses and national brands to occupy this prime site.”

Broadway Retail Park on Queens Road in Halifax was previously a redundant car sales and repair garage and had been vacant for over four years

Advertisement Hide Ad

Broadway Retail Park was previously a redundant car sales and repair garage and had been vacant for over four years.

The site also includes 110 parking spaces, with five car charging points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Developer, Hassan Zaman, said: “‘I am pleased that this phase of the complex is completed and I am excited to see the site thriving once units are occupied and tenants begin to trade.