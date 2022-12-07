New retail and industrial complex opens for lettings in Halifax after £4m redevelopment

Acquired in 2020 by local property investor, Zamann Properties Ltd, the 2.2 acre site has now undergone a major transformation and includes units ranging from 1,100 sq. ft to 3,100 sq. ft and industrial trade counter units extending from 1,234 sq. ft to 6,386 sq. ft.
The units will be let with agent Bramleys.
Jonathan Wilson, head of Bramleys commercial agency, said: “It is great to see a landlord investing heavily into a modern new commercial development, offering plenty of opportunities for local businesses and national brands to occupy this prime site.”
Broadway Retail Park was previously a redundant car sales and repair garage and had been vacant for over four years.
The site also includes 110 parking spaces, with five car charging points.
Developer, Hassan Zaman, said: “‘I am pleased that this phase of the complex is completed and I am excited to see the site thriving once units are occupied and tenants begin to trade.
“The next phase of the scheme is to convert the former petrol station kiosk building with the intention of creating units suitable for convenience retail occupiers that would complement the remainder of the site.”