New scheme to support hospitality leaders of the future launches in York

A new programme to develop future leaders in the hospitality industry has been launched in York.

More than 50 people attended a launch event at the Malmaison in York for the Junior Board initiative.

It has been created by Philip Bolson, a tourism expert and former general manager of The Grand in York.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He is now a Director of the York-based peer to peer programme “Your Small Business Board”, and owner of Mr B Hospitality.

The scheme has been launched in York.

The regional scheme is looking to support young leaders in the hospitality industry who will be mentored by industry experts and supported to complete training and projects.

Mr Bolson said: “This is a long held passion of mine, understanding that we have a responsibility to support young people in a compelling, relevant and impactful way.

"There is a lot of negative press around hospitality and whilst it is having a tough time, the region's hospitality has truly amazing people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Junior Board aims to play a small part in shining a spotlight on this, helping people understand what makes hospitality the best career or job in the world. I would encourage those who care to get involved.”

The project is sponsored by integrated marketing agency Punch Creative, and High-Level Software, alongside supporters Cedar Court Hotels, Love York, YO1, SuccessfulFutures (NYBEP), and York St John University.

A representative of the university, Brendan Paddison, said: “York St John University is proud to be a key partner in this initiative which supports personal and professional development and lifelong learning.

“The Junior Board raises the profile of the hospitality sector as an important career choice for students and graduates.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Laura Mason, CEO of NYBEP, said of the programme: “NYBEP is a not-for-profit social enterprise with over 30 years’ experience of working with young people in the local area to help them prepare for the world of work.