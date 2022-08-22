Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Realise, one of the UK’s largest training providers, has opened an outlet in the Packhorse Shopping Centre, Huddersfield, as part of its West Yorkshire Adult Education Budget contract.

Gregg Scott, Managing Director of Realise, said: “Having a hub in a significant shopping centre in Huddersfield gives us the chance to directly interact with anyone looking to either enter the workforce or upskilling those already in work.”

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Training will be available at Realise’s Packhorse Shopping Centre outlet, and classroom sessions for a scheme designed to train 400 new bus drivers will also be held there.

Members of the Realise team at the new skills hub are (left to right) Sarah Madden (Lead PA), Chris Seel (Head of Adult Education), Gregg Scott (Managing Director), Lesley Rimmington (Quality and Compliance Director), Tom King (Facilities co-ordinator)

Staff will be on-site between 10am and 4pm, Monday to Friday, to offer advice and insight into the apprenticeships and training courses available, including maths, English and digital skills, while tutoring will also take place.

The hub’s official launch was held last week, with dignitaries from the Department for Work and Pensions, West Yorkshire Combined Authority and Kirklees Council amongst those in attendance.

Mr Scott added: "We offer a vast range of courses all designed to help people fulfil their potential and all those interested will have to do to find out more or sign up is to come to our hub.