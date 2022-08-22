New skills hub aims to provide long term jobs boost for Yorkshire
A new training and skills hub has been opened in West Yorkshire.
Realise, one of the UK’s largest training providers, has opened an outlet in the Packhorse Shopping Centre, Huddersfield, as part of its West Yorkshire Adult Education Budget contract.
Gregg Scott, Managing Director of Realise, said: “Having a hub in a significant shopping centre in Huddersfield gives us the chance to directly interact with anyone looking to either enter the workforce or upskilling those already in work.”
Training will be available at Realise’s Packhorse Shopping Centre outlet, and classroom sessions for a scheme designed to train 400 new bus drivers will also be held there.
Most Popular
Staff will be on-site between 10am and 4pm, Monday to Friday, to offer advice and insight into the apprenticeships and training courses available, including maths, English and digital skills, while tutoring will also take place.
The hub’s official launch was held last week, with dignitaries from the Department for Work and Pensions, West Yorkshire Combined Authority and Kirklees Council amongst those in attendance.
Mr Scott added: "We offer a vast range of courses all designed to help people fulfil their potential and all those interested will have to do to find out more or sign up is to come to our hub.
“Our aim is to make it as easy and accessible as possible for people to enrol on the courses we offer and this is another step towards achieving that as we truly embed ourselves in the local community.”