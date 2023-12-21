A new state-of-the-art health and fitness training centre is set to be launched in early next year in Ilkley’s The Moors shopping complex.

Following extensive refurbishment, the 4,500 square foot premises will offer Hybrid Training, CrossFit, Sweat classes, personal and small group fitness training.

The venture, which opens on 2 January, is the brainchild of fitness industry professionals Chris Cummins and Harry Morse who will personally manage the operation alongside a handpicked team of personal trainers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Commenting ahead of the opening, Mr Cummins said, “XO is a highly refined Hybrid Fitness offering and Ilkley is the perfect location to launch our boutique fitness concept; we believe it is among the first of its kind outside London.”

Left to right: Chris Cummins and Harry Morse of XO Fitness, Ilkley.

Mr Cummins, who has a long track record in the fitness sector, said the venue’s futuristic interior and hi-tech facilities are aimed at appealing to a discerning and exclusive clientele.

With initial memberships limited to just 150, XO is the second venture for the pair, who also operate a CrossFit gym in a converted mill on the outskirts of Skipton. Both have previously competed in the HYROX World Fitness Championships, a global challenge of extreme fitness-based racing.

XO is one of several new businesses set to breathe new life into The Moors complex; landlord Bradford Council said it hopes the recent opening of Italian restaurant Pranzo and the arrival of XO Fitness will pave the way for more new or expanding businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

XO’s studio environment follows a six-figure refurbishment which was carried out by Skipton based C&S Construction; the venue’s signature lighting was installed by Ilkley firm TAC Electrical.

The venture has the backing of businessman and entrepreneur Philip Davies, MD of Skipton-based vitamins and health supplement supplier Health and Wellbeing Brands Ltd.