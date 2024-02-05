New study places Yorkshire employees second most at risk of redundancy in UK

The study, conducted by personal financial experts Wealth of Geeks, examined the number of potential redundancies from HR1 forms, also known as Redundancy Notification forms, according to data from the Office for National Statistics between January and October 2023.

The total number of possible redundancies was then considered per 100,000 people to determine the Great British regions with heightened vulnerability to redundancies.

The study found employees in Yorkshire and The Humber are the second most at risk. In the region, there were 25,227 potential redundancies from January to October 2023, totalling 460 per 100,000 people.

A new study has placed Yorkshire and the Humber employees as the second most likely to be made redundant across UK regions in 2024. Image shows Leeds Skyline. Picture by Bruce Rollinson

Michael Dinich at Wealth of Geeks said: "In 2023, around 1.4 million people were unemployed in the U.K. One of the reasons for unemployment today may be redundancy, as employers continue to reduce expenses due to the ongoing cost of living crisis.

“The study also revealed the month people are most likely to be made redundant. February is on top in London, the East of England and the West Midlands, taking the majority. It will be interesting to see if this pattern will continue in 2024.”

January 2023 was the most at-risk month for employees in Yorkshire and the Humber to be made redundant, with 5,402 HR1 forms, 114.13 per cent higher than the regional average in 2023.

The study found that London employees were the most likely to be made redundant in 2024. The region experienced 52,173 potential redundancies between January and October 2023, equating to 593 per 100,000 people in London.

The East Midlands ranks third, with 343 possible redundancies per 100,000 people. There were 16,718 total HR1 forms between January and October 2023.

The East of England is the fourth region with an increased risk of redundancy in 2024. In the region, there were 20,381 HR1 forms submitted from January to October 2023, 321 per 100,000 people.

In fifth place is the West Midlands. The region experienced 17,891 potential redundancies from January to October 2023, totalling 300 per 100,000 employees.