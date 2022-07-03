Ashleigh Barnes: ‘I needed support and that’s exactly what I received from Start-Up West Yorkshire’.

Start-Up West Yorkshire provides hands-on support to new and fledgling businesses up to three years old, with free access to workshops, seminars, dedicated one-to-one support, expertise and networking opportunities.

It is part of the Mayor’s region-wide Enterprise West Yorkshire programme, a £6m programme to encourage entrepreneurship and help people get the support that they need to build successful businesses.

The programme, which is led by the Mayor of West Yorkshire and the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, covers Leeds, Bradford, Kirklees, Calderdale and Wakefield.

The official launch of Start-Up West Yorkshire, Kirklees, will take place on July 6 at the Glass Box in Huddersfield.

Ashleigh Barnes, who has her own sustainable interiors company Bee Brand designs, is going to be one of the guest speakers.

Ms Barnes, who sought advice from Start-Up West Yorkshire, said: “I needed support and that’s exactly what I received from Start-Up West Yorkshire. I am very grateful that the support programme exists and empowers those who want to drive their ambitions into the market. I have learned how to navigate and to be more in control of my business.”