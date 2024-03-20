New train drivers could earn over £50k in Northern recruitment drive

Train operator Northern is hoping to recruit more than 300 drivers and conductors across the North of England this year, and is looking to those with no rail industry experience to apply.
Leigh Jones
By Leigh Jones
Published 20th Mar 2024, 10:23 GMT

It expects to hire 108 train drivers and 198 conductors before the end of 2024 as part of its ongoing operations as existing staff members are promoted, retire, or join other rail companies.

New recruits will complete paid apprenticeships at one of Northern’s training bases in either Leeds or Manchester.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Train driver apprentices, with roles advertised in Leeds, Hull, Sheffield and York, would earn a starting salary of £23,000, with qualified candidates earning £54,500 after completion of a 64-week training programme.

Northern Rail train at Dewsbury Train StationNorthern Rail train at Dewsbury Train Station
Northern Rail train at Dewsbury Train Station

Outside Yorkshire, the company is recruiting new drivers in Barrow-in-Furness, Blackburn, Blackpool, Liverpool, Manchester and Workington.

Meanwhile conductors based in Leeds, Skipton or York can earn £29,000 a year after completing their 16-week training course. There are also roles available in Barrow-in-Furness, Blackburn, Blackpool, Buxton, Manchester, Liverpool, Newcastle and Workington.

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “We have a range of rewarding roles for anyone who wants to become part of a dedicated team that runs more than 2,500 services a day to over 500 destinations.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We are looking for customer-focused people with excellent communication skills who thrive in a dynamic environment and may not have considered a career in rail before.

"Successful applicants will demonstrate a high level of responsibility, a strong work ethic and a commitment to maintaining safety standards.”

Tricia added: “We’ll be recruiting throughout the year and provide all the training you need, so if you’re interested, please register for job alerts on our website.

“We want our workforce to reflect the communities we serve and we’re proud to include people from all walks of life in our team, from military veterans and ex-police officers, to former office workers and stay-at-home parents.”

Related topics:NorthEnglandLeedsManchesterYork

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.