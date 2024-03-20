It expects to hire 108 train drivers and 198 conductors before the end of 2024 as part of its ongoing operations as existing staff members are promoted, retire, or join other rail companies.

New recruits will complete paid apprenticeships at one of Northern’s training bases in either Leeds or Manchester.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Train driver apprentices, with roles advertised in Leeds, Hull, Sheffield and York, would earn a starting salary of £23,000, with qualified candidates earning £54,500 after completion of a 64-week training programme.

Northern Rail train at Dewsbury Train Station

Outside Yorkshire, the company is recruiting new drivers in Barrow-in-Furness, Blackburn, Blackpool, Liverpool, Manchester and Workington.

Meanwhile conductors based in Leeds, Skipton or York can earn £29,000 a year after completing their 16-week training course. There are also roles available in Barrow-in-Furness, Blackburn, Blackpool, Buxton, Manchester, Liverpool, Newcastle and Workington.

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “We have a range of rewarding roles for anyone who wants to become part of a dedicated team that runs more than 2,500 services a day to over 500 destinations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are looking for customer-focused people with excellent communication skills who thrive in a dynamic environment and may not have considered a career in rail before.

"Successful applicants will demonstrate a high level of responsibility, a strong work ethic and a commitment to maintaining safety standards.”

Tricia added: “We’ll be recruiting throughout the year and provide all the training you need, so if you’re interested, please register for job alerts on our website.