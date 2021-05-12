New walk-in Covid-19 screening service opens in Leeds

Cignpost ExpressTest has opened a new walk-in Covid-19 screening service at Victoria Leeds.

The new site at Victoria Leeds will be particularly useful for members of the public who are symptomless and do not qualify for NHS emergency testing, but require a negative result either to visit family members, or to fly abroad to green destinations after May 17.

The tests on offer are priced at £80 per person for travel passengers and £99 per person for the test-only service. ExpressTest use the latest PCR equipment that is fully CE-IVD certified and manufactured.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Victoria Leeds is the second ExpressTest site in the city, with the first being a drive-through facility at Headingley Stadium, and is one of ten new sites to open across the UK before the end of May.

Nick Markham, Founder of Cignpost ExpressTest said: “It’s our number one priority to provide our customers with reassurance of their health.”

Jo Coburn, general manager of Victoria Leeds, added: “The past year has been an extremely challenging time for so many people, and I know we’re all looking forward to getting back to some kind of normal. The new ExpressTest facility at Victoria Leeds is part of that journey, as it will help the people get rapid tests, travel abroad and reconnect with family and friends safely once restrictions end.”

Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today.

Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you’ll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app and receive exclusive members-only offers.

So, please - if you can - pay for our work. Just £5 per month is the starting point. If you think that which we are trying to achieve is worth more, you can pay us what you think we are worth. By doing so, you will be investing in something that is becoming increasingly rare. Independent journalism that cares less about right and left and more about right and wrong. Journalism you can trust.

Thank you