New wine bar could be set to open in disused electronics shop in Bridlington

A new wine bar, cafe and bistro could be set to open in a disused electronics shop in Bridlington, with a licensing application lodged with the council.

The former shop, in 108 Quay Road, would become the Galley Bar and Bistro if a licensing application submitted to East Riding Council is granted.

It would see the venue, next door to The Telegraph pub, trade until 11pm daily though the application stated it may not open as often in winter.

It comes after the council approved a planning application to convert the former shop last year.

Bridlington wine bar licensing application

The bar would bring the building back into use after the electronics shop closed in July 2014.

The premises lies north of Bridlington’s train station.

Plans approved for the venue include having it trade as a cafe from 9am to 3pm, Monday to Saturday.

The licensing application lodged by owner John Power has bid for general opening hours of 9am to 11pm, Monday to Saturday and it would open from midday on Sundays.

Floor plans for the venue show a cafe on the ground floor and the wine bar on the one above, along with a balcony.

The conversion is the latest planned for a unit in Bridlington.

A disused tourist information centre in Prince Street has been turned into The Garden bar after plans were approved last year.

G.O.A.T bar now also occupies what was once Dolphin Fish and Chips, also in Prince Street in December 2020.

Amber Taverns also bought the town’s former Marks & Spencer and turned it into the Three Brass Monkeys pub at a cost of £1.2m.

Other parts of the Prince Street building was also converted into a restaurant and adult gaming centre after plans were approved in 2020.

Elsewhere, the former Memory Lane sweet shop, in Marshall Avenue, was given the green light to be turned into a micropub in April 2020.