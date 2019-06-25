Newport chippy is ‘catch of the day’

An East Yorkshire fish and chip shop at the heart of the community for 30 years is to pass on the secret of its success after being put on the market.

Johnny Haddock’s in Main Road, Newport, Brough, is the leading fish and chip shop in the area, with a legion of loyal customers.

And the ‘for sale’ sign means it could be a real ‘catch’ for whoever takes it over.

Current owners Michael and Gill McConville are preparing to retire and the shop, with its attractive outdoor seating area, has gone on the market.

Whoever buys it will take over a thriving business that’s set to get even busier - the Tour de Yorkshire route passes right by its front door.

The new owners will also have the benefit of also taking over the attractive family home right next door - and will unlock the well-guarded secrets of the chip shop recipe book.

The shop’s top notch food – including its much-loved crispy batter and home-made mushy peas – is a favourite with customers for miles around and has earned the shop a 4.5 rating on the popular TripAdvisor website.

The fisheries’ recipe book – a vital ingredient for the new owners – will be included in the sale.

The couple’s retirement plans mark the end of an era for Johnny Haddock’s: it was opened by Michael’s parents in 1981 after they relocated to the area from Doncaster

“It seemed like a perfect name for the fish and chip shop – memorable and fun - so it stuck,” said Michael.

The couple took over the shop 25 years ago. Its location, on the busy B1230 and just south of the M62, has made it a favourite among locals and passers-by on their way to and from Hornsea and Bridlington on the coast.

The shop boasts a gleaming, well-equipped kitchen, ample storage area and outdoor dining area. The delightful family detached home next door includes three or possibly four bedrooms depending on how it’s laid out, as well as pleasant gardens and spacious kitchen.

It is being sold through business specialists Ernest Wilson, whose staff have decades of experience in guiding buyers through purchasing a business.

A spokesperson Robert Williamson from Ernest Wilson said: “Whoever takes over Johnny Haddock’s will have the chance to introduce extra features to boost income even further, such as expanding the opening hours and even developing the existing outside catering element of the business.

“There is a lovely café garden to the rear of the shop, with tables and chairs for 36 people and an open café area on the forecourt.

“Meanwhile the private residence next to the fisheries has a modern, spacious breakfast kitchen, utility room, formal dining room with patio doors, lounge and four bedrooms, or the option of a second lounge and three bedrooms.”

Johnny Haddock’s at Main Street, Newport, Brough, is being sold for £399,950.

Browse businesses for sale and discover how easy it is to take on a business of your own at www.ernest-wilson.co.uk.