Newton Lane: Plan to demolish former Cheers pub in Yorkshire to build bungalows
A former Wakefield pub building looks set to be demolished for new houses.
A planning application has been submitted to Wakefield Council for permission to bulldoze the old Cheers pub, on Newton Lane, Outwood.
The proposal includes building five two and three-bed bungalows on the site.
The former free house has been closed for around two years.
The application includes retaining ten parking spaces currently on the site.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.