Next: Fashion chain set to reveal higher profits for the past year
The company has already upgraded its profit outlook five times over the past year as it has outperformed rivals amid a challenging economic backdrop.
Shares in the company are trading at close to record highs as a result.
The retailer is expected to reveal a 4 per cent increase in pre-tax profits to £905m for the year to January, in its latest update on Thursday March 21.
Shareholders will be optimistic that the business can once again outperform guidance following its recent spate of upgrades.
The group is also expected to reveal full-year sales growth of about 4 per cent against the previous year, taking sales to about £4.78bn.
Guy Lawson-Johns, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “Next gave investors plenty to be happy about in their last update, with growth of 9.1 per cent in its online channel helping sales to exceed group forecasts.
“While it may be winning the online race, the retail sector remains a tough place to operate.
“And with a history of under-promising and over-delivering, markets have come to have high expectations.”
The retailer has also faced supply chain pressure from delays to goods travelling through the Red Sea.
Investors will be keen to hear how this has impacted stock after bosses at Next cautioned in January that some products were being delayed. Shareholders will also be keen to hear more about the group’s investment and acquisition strategy.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.