Next Master Cutler to speak at Sheffield's Advanced Manufacturing Conference

Next Master Cutler Charles Turner will be among those speaking at the inaugural Advanced Manufacturing Conference in Sheffield in November.
By Chris Burn
Published 28th Sep 2023, 11:45 BST

Charles Turner, the MD of knife manufacturing specialist Durham Duplex, will be Master Cutler for the Company of Cutler’s 400th Anniversary in 2024 and is taking over the prestigious post on October 3 this year from Dame Julie Kenny.

He will be among the speakers at the conference on November 14 at Cutlers Hall. Rachel Abbott, CEO of Cobra Sport Exhausts & Cobra Manufacturing, has also been confirmed as a speaker.

The day will be hosted by Adam Lovell, the former editor of Yorkshire Business Insider.

Charles Turner will be among the speakers at the eventCharles Turner will be among the speakers at the event
Mr Lovell said: "The conference will bring together the leading lights from across a range of sectors within the manufacturing space, examining the best examples of innovation, product development and commercialisation.

"Bringing together decision makers, business leaders, academics and the media, the debate and discussion will look at the challenges faced and the solutions to these which are being created in boardrooms and on factory floors across the north.

"The opportunities are huge and we'll hear first hand just how the brightest and best are taking advantage of them, creating jobs and driving prosperity in communities across the North."

The event is sponsored by Razor, Made Smarter Yorkshire & Humber, and Creative Space Management.

For more information, visit www.northamc.co.uk. To find out about sponsorship opportunities, email [email protected].

