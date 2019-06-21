Next PM must make Northern Powerhouse a “strategic priority” - David Lidington

The next Prime Minister must make the Northern Powerhouse a priority for Government and commit wholly to Northern Powerhouse Rail, Theresa May’s deputy has said.

Cabinet Secretary David Lidington, who is seen as the de facto Deputy Prime Minister, told The Yorkshire Post that backing the Northern Powerhouse initiative was of economic importance to the whole of the UK and crucial in helping to bring the country together,

Date: 21th June 2019.'Picture James Hardisty.'The Rt Hon David Lidington CBE MP, Minister for the Cabinet Office, visiting Legal & General Modular Homes, Hurricane Close, Sherburn in Elmet, pictured walking round the factory with Rosie Toogood, CEO of Legal & General Modular Homes.

Mr Lidington said there was a “strong case” for having the position of Northern Powerhouse Minister elevated to that of the Cabinet, or just below it, but stopped short of recommending Mrs May’s successor made it policy.

He also added that the Conservative Party would not win the next General Election if it failed to win support in the North but said rebalancing the economy away from the South East was not just a case of a political benefit but rather something that would make the entire nation more prosperous.

Speaking to this newspaper during a visit to the Legal & General modular homes factory near Selby, Mr Lidington said that first priority for whoever wins the Tory leadership race would be to “reassert a continuing priority for the Northern Powerhouse”.

He said: “I think this is important economically but I think it is also important in terms of the cohesion of the country as a whole. If cities in the North of England feel that they are being left out and left behind then the country is going to feel more divided. And actually, bringing the country together is partly about maximising the economic opportunity for Northern England.

“Secondly, the next Prime Minister needs to make Northern Powerhouse Rail a priority. Third we need to do more to address the educational disparities between North and South.”

Strategic priority

The Cabinet Secretary said that the Northern Powerhouse had to be treated as a “strategic priority” across all departments by whoever next enters Number 10.

Mr Lidington, who is backing Jeremy Hunt over rival Boris Johnson to win the leadership election, said that the position of Northern Powerhouse Minister should be able to influence the policy decisions of all Government departments but stopped short of recommending it be elevated to a Cabinet position.

Leeds commuters will be among those to benefit from Northern Powerhouse Rail.

He said: “My worry about simply having a single minister of responsibility [for the North] is that other ministers say ‘that is his or her job, not mine’. You need someone who is all the time who is chivvying other ministers in other departments and saying ‘don’t forget Northern Powerhouse, you need to be making sure that is part of your thinking in all policies you implement.

“I think there is a very strong case, whether it be at cabinet or just below cabinet, who has that responsibility.”

Still committed

Mr Lidington also rejected claims that Government support for the Northern Powerhouse had waned since its architect and former Chancellor George Osborne left office, saying nearly there were now record numbers of people in work across the area and that more than half of the territory now had an elected mayor.

“There is much more to be done because we are talking about putting right a legacy that has been going over many, many years. It means structural changes are needed to address the disparities between North and South and indeed different parts of the UK. For Northern Powerhouse to work this has go to be a project that is pursued in a strategic fashion by successive Governments over a number of years. But there is more to be done, I don’t pretend otherwise.”

Cabinet post

The cabinet secretary also conceded that Brexit had proved a distraction for Government on all areas of governing.

“There is no doubt that Brexit has soaked up a huge amount of time, energy and attention within Government,” he said.

“What is also the case is that the majority of people in the North of England did vote in favour of Brexit. So if the Government was going to deliver what people in the North have voted for, there are consequences for that.”

Next election

George Osborne, the then Chancellor, launching the Northern Powerhouse on June 23, 2014.

Mr Lidington said that support in the North was crucial to the Tory’s prospects in the next General Election.

“If we don’t wins seats in the North of England we are not going to have a majority, and have no chance of having a majority, so it absolutely vital,” he said.

“I think that clearly there is a political benefit but that should not be the sole motive, it is in the national interest that Northern cities prosper, and that the Northern countryside prospers.

“In terms of cohesion and in terms of every thing I believe about One Nation, I believe that is something we need to do.”