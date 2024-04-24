NG Bailey IT Services joins RingCentral Reach partner program

The IT Services business of NG Bailey, the UK’s largest independent engineering and services business, announced it has joined the RingCentral Reach™ partner program, which provides channel partners with tools and resources to help them achieve success. This program will help NG Bailey extend its cloud-based contact centre and unified communications services to business customers across the UK.

Kelly Tedesco, Managing Director at NG Bailey IT Services, said: “Together with the RingCentral team, we’re excited to be further enhancing our unrivalled technical expertise in both existing and emerging technologies as we look to use our consultive approach to deliver solutions that transform what’s possible in connectivity for our clients.”

Being a RingCentral Reach partner will not only offer NG Bailey’s customers access to RingCentral’s leading cloud UCaaS and cloud CCaaS solutions, but also will support the development of their IT Services team’s technical expertise. This will include specialist training for its current and future cohorts of apprentices on the latest emerging technological solutions.

“Partners such as NG Bailey are instrumental in enabling us to deliver leading AI-driven cloud communications solutions to customers as they look to supercharge productivity and elevate employee and customer experiences,” said Zane Long, Senior Vice President, Global Partner Sales at RingCentral. “We look forward to working with NG Bailey as we strengthen and accelerate our channel presence throughout the UK.”