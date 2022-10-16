The deal will see Northcoders provide an eight week-long programme in software development for NHS Digital’s 40 strong technology graduate intake.

The NHS Digital graduate scheme teams graduates with experts in the essential digital health skills and knowledge that drives NHS Digital's mission. Graduates undertake four six-month rotations that can include IT operations; data services; platforms and infrastructure; product development; and cyber security.The core aim of the onboarding academy is to ensure that all graduates have the same skills and foundations in software development before their departmental rotation starts.

This is the second year that Northcoders has partnered with NHS Digital. In 2021, 18 graduates took part. The programme will be delivered remotely and in-person at Northcoders’ Leeds campus.

Northcoders will provide a bespoke eight week-long programme in software development to NHS Digital’s 40-strong technology graduate intake.

