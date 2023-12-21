Nike Rise: New concept store to open in Trinity Leeds in former Victoria's Secret shop
The American sportswear giant is taking over a 10,000 sq ft space on the ground floor of the shopping centre.
The store was previously occupied by Victoria’s Secret, which closed in January.
No confirmed opening date has yet been given for the Nike Rise store, but it is expected to open in 2024.
It follows openings of Nike Rise stores in London and Birmingham after the concept proved popular in Asia.
A spokesperson said: “The Nike Rise store in Leeds aims to enhance shopping experiences through innovative digital experiences and services that enliven the sport pulse of the city, including a digitally powered Footwear Fastlane which shares footwear product stories, benefits and technical information, Nike by You personalisation – allowing shoppers to customize new Nike products and a bra and leggings destination, helping female athletes find her right fit.”
Steven Foster, Centre Director at Trinity Leeds, said: “We’re proud to welcome Nike Rise to Trinity Leeds, giving guests the chance to experience something new and exciting that they won’t be able to find anywhere else in the region.
“It speaks volumes that such an iconic international brand has chosen Trinity Leeds, demonstrating the strength of the centre – and the city – as a go-to retail destination.
“Following in the footsteps of other big names including Zara, as well as new arrivals Lounge and Build-A-Bear, Trinity Leeds continues to attract global retailers to the city.”
