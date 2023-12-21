All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING

Nike Rise: New concept store to open in Trinity Leeds in former Victoria's Secret shop

A new Nike Rise concept store is to open in Trinity Leeds next year, it has been announced.
By Chris Burn
Published 21st Dec 2023, 09:00 GMT
 Comment

The American sportswear giant is taking over a 10,000 sq ft space on the ground floor of the shopping centre.

The store was previously occupied by Victoria’s Secret, which closed in January.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

No confirmed opening date has yet been given for the Nike Rise store, but it is expected to open in 2024.

A new Nike Rise store will be opening in LeedsA new Nike Rise store will be opening in Leeds
A new Nike Rise store will be opening in Leeds

It follows openings of Nike Rise stores in London and Birmingham after the concept proved popular in Asia.

A spokesperson said: “The Nike Rise store in Leeds aims to enhance shopping experiences through innovative digital experiences and services that enliven the sport pulse of the city, including a digitally powered Footwear Fastlane which shares footwear product stories, benefits and technical information, Nike by You personalisation – allowing shoppers to customize new Nike products and a bra and leggings destination, helping female athletes find her right fit.”

Steven Foster, Centre Director at Trinity Leeds, said: “We’re proud to welcome Nike Rise to Trinity Leeds, giving guests the chance to experience something new and exciting that they won’t be able to find anywhere else in the region.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It speaks volumes that such an iconic international brand has chosen Trinity Leeds, demonstrating the strength of the centre – and the city – as a go-to retail destination.

“Following in the footsteps of other big names including Zara, as well as new arrivals Lounge and Build-A-Bear, Trinity Leeds continues to attract global retailers to the city.”

Related topics:Trinity LeedsAmericanLeedsBirminghamLondon

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.