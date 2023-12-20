Nine different reasons why plans to build Indian bakery in Bradford refused

Plans to build an Indian bakery on a grass verge off Great Horton Road have been refused for nine separate reasons.

A second planning application to create the new business – at the junction of Great Horton Road and Snape Drive – was recently submitted to Bradford Council after a similar bid was refused over the summer.

The plans, by a Mrs Zaida, say the bakery would be a small unit made out of containers with a grass covered roof, installed on land owned by the applicant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fourteen people had written to the Council to object to the plans, with a petition against the proposals being signed by 23 people.

Indian Bakery Site

Objectors said green space needed to be preserved, especially in inner city areas, and that there would be “no more peace and quiet” if the business was allowed to open.

Planning officers said the business would effectively be a take away, and pointed out that Council policy does not allow take aways to be built within 400m of a school, park or youth facility – unless they are in a town or city centre.

Planners pointed out that the bakery would be within 400m of Horton Bank Country Park, Jer Lane Cricket Club, Hollingwood Primary School, Jaamiatul Imaam Muhammad Zakaira, Masjid at-Taqwa and Al-Qalam Academy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They added: “This structure would be at odds with the existing setting and would appear to be incongruous in the area.”

Highways officers also raised concerns, saying: “The development would lead to parking on and around the junction which would result in obstruction to visibility around the site.

“There would also be obstruction to movement of traffic at the junction and would result in adverse impact to pedestrian and highway safety.”

Planners refused the new business for many of the same reasons it was refused earlier this summer.

Reasons for refusal given by officers were: