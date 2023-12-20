Nine different reasons why plans to build Indian bakery in Bradford refused
A second planning application to create the new business – at the junction of Great Horton Road and Snape Drive – was recently submitted to Bradford Council after a similar bid was refused over the summer.
The plans, by a Mrs Zaida, say the bakery would be a small unit made out of containers with a grass covered roof, installed on land owned by the applicant.
Fourteen people had written to the Council to object to the plans, with a petition against the proposals being signed by 23 people.
Objectors said green space needed to be preserved, especially in inner city areas, and that there would be “no more peace and quiet” if the business was allowed to open.
Planning officers said the business would effectively be a take away, and pointed out that Council policy does not allow take aways to be built within 400m of a school, park or youth facility – unless they are in a town or city centre.
Planners pointed out that the bakery would be within 400m of Horton Bank Country Park, Jer Lane Cricket Club, Hollingwood Primary School, Jaamiatul Imaam Muhammad Zakaira, Masjid at-Taqwa and Al-Qalam Academy.
They added: “This structure would be at odds with the existing setting and would appear to be incongruous in the area.”
Highways officers also raised concerns, saying: “The development would lead to parking on and around the junction which would result in obstruction to visibility around the site.
“There would also be obstruction to movement of traffic at the junction and would result in adverse impact to pedestrian and highway safety.”
Planners refused the new business for many of the same reasons it was refused earlier this summer.
Reasons for refusal given by officers were:
- Lack of information about the impact of the business on neighbouring homes
- The proximity to parks and schools
- The impact of noise, odours, traffic disturbance and litter on neighbours
- No detail on where waste from the business would be stored
- That the containers would be “an unduly stark addition to the domestic setting and residential gardens in the street”
- Inadequate detail on how the new business will look once in situ
- Increased traffic on the junction of Great Horton Road and Snape Drive
- A lack of detail on where customers would park
- The “unsafe and unwelcoming siting of the structure” next to the entrance to a number of homes.