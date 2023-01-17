Nominations for Hull and Humber Top 30 Under 30s scheme set to close later this week

Nominations for the Hull and Humber Top 30 Under 30s scheme will come to a close later this week, with the deadline for entry set for Friday, January 20.

Aimed towards businesses looking to highlight the success of their young employees, the scheme will see winners go through a 12-month programme of learning and development, culminating with an end of year celebration evening where the achievements of the winners are recognised.

Simon Jones, founder of the Top 30 Scheme, said “Every year we get amazing feedback, and it has been brilliant to see how we impact our winners. However, I am determined to continue to push to ensure we give maximum value to both the businesses and individuals involved.”

“The brilliant thing about this scheme is that we get to hear about young people doing amazing things in all corners of our region, and the scheme impacts that individual regardless of their experiences. It doesn’t matter what organisation you are, your talented young person will see benefit from being selected in our exclusive 30”

Founder Simon Jones addresses attendees at a previous Hull & Humber Top 30 Under 30s event.

Last year’s list saw a wide variety of businesses involved, including both private and public sector organisations, as well as various SMEs.

Mr Jones noted that he was keen to encourage all organisations to get involved.

Speaking of the changes made to this years scheme, Mr Jones added: “This year’s participants will see an improved LEAP Programme, more opportunities to network amongst winners past and present, a wider support programme to help embed the learnings from the programme, plus we will be providing more online coverage than ever before”

“The changes made will create our best experience to date and will give the winners 12 months that they will never forget.

"It also demonstrates my continued commitment to our core values – highlight and recognise the talent in the region, give this talent the skills to succeed and highlight the opportunities in the Hull & Humber region”

The scheme is now entering its 6th year.

Nominations close midnight on Friday, January 20, with organi sations informed on successful selection the week commencing January 30.

Classes are set to be launched on Wednesday, March 15.

