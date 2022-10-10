Nominations sought for Best Yorkshire Experience at new tourism awards

The event, which is being organised by The Yorkshire Post, is running a public vote in the Best Yorkshire Experience category.

Chris Burn, head of business and features at The Yorkshire Post, said: “Our People’s Choice Award is voted for by members of the public and gives you the opportunity to nominate your favourite venue, accommodation provider, restaurant or bar, event, theme park, tourist attraction or experience in the Yorkshire area.

"We look forward to reading your entries.”

The Yorkshire Tourism Awards are being held in December

The closing date for entries is Monday October 17. Nominations are also open for the other categories at the awards, which will take place on December 5 at Headingley Stadium in Leeds.

From country pubs to grand events, dog friendly cafés to green businesses, the range of categories cover every sector of Yorkshire’s tourism industry, for businesses as diverse and varied as the region itself.

Businesses can self-nominate online in categories including B&B or Guest House of the Year, Accessible & Inclusive Tourism Award, Best Self-Catering Accommodation Award and the Kids First Award.