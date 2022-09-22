Opening in November, the new taproom in Birmingham is North’s ninth venue.

Fellow Leeds-based brand, Little Bao Boy, will be making the move with North, serving up a menu of contemporary Asian street food.

Located minutes from Snow Hill station in the heart of the city centre, North’s newest taproom will be housed in a modern glass building, creating a light and airy space for city dwellers to enjoy seven days a week.

North Brewing Co is to open a new venue in Birmingham

At 2,500sqft the taproom will seat 100 covers inside, with space for an additional 30 standing guests, and an extensive covered outdoor seating area that will seat a further 50.

In keeping with North’s warm and welcoming ethos, interiors will feature plywood, plants and clean lines to create an open, spacious taproom with a relaxed Scandi feel.

A large bar with 24 tap lines will be surrounded by a mix of high and low seating, alongside fridges of cans to drink in or take away.

The taproom will have 24 draught lines, including 18 lines of keg beer, showcasing North’s ever-evolving range of core brews, specials and collabs.

John Gyngell, co-founder and director, said: “We cannot wait to open in Birmingham. We’ve been looking for a site in the city for a few years, and the location at Snow Hill is perfect for North. We’re dead excited to be joining so many ace independent businesses in the city, and to work with some of the great breweries in Birmingham.