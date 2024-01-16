North of England tech training firm Northcoders secures funding from Department for Education
The new round of funding provides Northcoders with a further £10 million to train individuals on the Northcoders bootcamp. The company says the funding will provide it with strong revenue visibility for the 2024 financial year and in to 2025.
It has been received for the Group’s core B2C Software Engineering, Data Engineering and Cloud Engineering bootcamp courses.
Chris Hill, CEO of Northcoders, said: “This a fantastic demonstration of Northcoders’ reputation as a market leading, quality technology training company.
"With the global skills challenge increasing through the continuous introduction of emerging technologies, training in these fields has become a priority across public and private sectors. Knowing we are the provider of choice is a testament to the team and the business we have built.
"This contract provides us with strong visibility and dependable cash flow for the year ahead, and as such, we move into 2024 with strong confidence.”
The announcement marks the fourth year in succession in which Northcoders has succeeded in winning increased Government funding for its bootcamps, selected for their ongoing quality and job outcomes.
The funding comes from the Department for Education Skills Bootcamp Dynamic Purchasing System 2 bid.
Northcoders said the funding also underpins an 18.6 per cent increase in revenue per student, compared to the last nine month Wave 4 contract, in line with the group’s focus on "driving increased near term profitability”.
Northcoders runs training hubs across the North of England, with locations in Leeds, Manchester and Newcastle, as well as a hub in Birmingham.
