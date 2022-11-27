North Yorkshire aerospace and defence supplier welcomes devolution prospects

Stylatech, a leading UK supplier to the aerospace and defence industries, has welcomed the prospect of closer links between employers and education providers in North Yorkshire, which could be brought about by the proposed York and North Yorkshire devolution deal.

As part of the proposed deal, York and North Yorkshire will gain powers which it is hoped would boost local skills to better meet the needs of the regional economy, allowing education providers to be more responsive to requirements of local employers like Sylatech.

Gordon Gunn, commercial director at Sylatech, said: “We would absolutely welcome more targeted support and funding for training and skills in the local area. We have good relationships with colleges in Malton and York, but there is a shortage of new apprentices and we want schools to understand there are good opportunities locally for long-term careers in engineering.”

Sylatech, which already employs 135 staff, is soon set to create up to 30 new jobs as part of a multi-million pound investment programme at its design and manufacturing facility in Kirkbymoorside.

Gordon Gunn, commercial director at Sylatech.

