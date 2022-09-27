North Yorkshire automotive consultancy sees upswing in global demand for training programmes

MotorVise head of training Steve Baker delivers a virtual session to staff at Triumph Motorcycles.

The firm provides a range of training programmes either in-person or via its broadcast studios, a facility that has contributed to a three-fold increase in business so far this year, with the international market now accounting for 35 percent.

In recent years, the company has created training packages for dealerships in the United States, the Middle East, South Africa, and Japan.

Fraser Brown, founder and managing director of Richmondshire-based MotorVise, said: “Both recruitment and training are now critical as car, motorcycle and leisure vehicle dealerships react to the challenges of a post-Covid world.

“We are experiencing a great deal of interest in our training packages from across the globe, which reflect not only our experience but our ability to deliver this training virtually.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Many recognise the importance of providing customers with the best possible experience, which requires all customer-facing staff to receive the right training.

Demand for training has seen the company extend its geographical reach to include Canada, Southeast Asia and Australia.