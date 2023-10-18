A Pocklington farm shop has remodelled its business in a bid to keep up with the “challenging” retail environment, repurposing the shop to create a Showcase and Sell emporium for local creatives and makers to sell their products.

The Farm Shop will close on 23 October and will reopen on 28 October, with 27 local businesses supporting the new venture.

Jo Barnes, who owns the long-established business with husband Colin, said: "We have been in business here for 25 years. The last couple of years have been challenging, as they have for many small and family-owned hospitality and retail businesses like ours and forced us to relook at our business model.

"We decided to give our shop space over to small, artisan businesses who can rent space, be it an apple crate, a cabinet, shelving or wall space. They simply fill the space once a month and we sell their arts, crafts, jewellery, clothes, antiques, retro and vintage items for them.

Jo Barnes, owner of The Mile Farm Shop.

"By making these changes, we can support other small businesses, and also keep trading as a shop ourselves. Given that there's nothing like this one-stop gifting shop in the area, we're hopeful that The Mile Emporium will also attract people to the café and to Pocklington itself."

Businesses that have already signed up include AmaDablam Cashmere, Dizzyrich Designs, Fetlock & Feathers, Ferribots, Free to Live, Holistic Kitchen, Jenbocrochet, Melts and More, Resin Revery and Rosefield Studio Shop.

In addition to the Emporium, the Mile team are also hosting a series of events in the café including a Halloween painting workshop, a charity fashion show, Christmas afternoon tea and cocktails and a Christmas stag painting workshop.

