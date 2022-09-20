Northcoders Group said its revenue more than doubled to £2.37 million in the first half of 2022, an increase of 117 per cent on the same period the year before.

The company said it had recorded particularly strong demand for bootcamp training, delivering revenues in the first half of 2022 of £1.72 million, as Northcoders continued to build its reputation as a leading technology training provider

Gross profit increased by 110 per cent to £1.66 million and it reported further expansion of its business services division supported by the successful launch of a new developer incubator, the group’s "Teams-as-a-Service" model for businesses to hire teams of junior developers, which is managed by Northcoders' internal consultancy team.

The group’s employee headcount rose to 84 people, compared with 41 in the same period the year before.

Chris Hill, chief executive officer of Northcoders, which has a base in Leeds, said: “More than doubling revenues in the first half of the year is testament to the growing reputation of Northcoders as one of the UK’s leading technology training providers, with a business model that is able to evolve to meet the demands of individuals and corporates alike.

“The continuing Government support for technology training serves to highlight the significant digital skills gap in the UK.

"The lack of qualified engineers is limiting the progress of businesses nationwide which in turn is holding back a domestic economic recovery. This is combined by a lack of diversity in the technology sector that requires immediate attention as it ultimately further limits the supply of quality engineers and impedes the levelling up agenda. A shortage of talent is simultaneously pushing sector salaries to all time highs and increasing the attractiveness of the career path and demand for Northcoders services.

“As the group moves into the second half of the year Northcoders is continuing to deliver on its growth strategy as a result of this unabated demand and there is significant confidence in the Group’s ability to provide all stakeholders with sustainable and profitable long term growth.”