Northcoders Group's results set to meet expectations as hiring partner network grows

Northcoders Group, the provider of training programmes for software coding, has revealed that its unaudited financial results for last year are in line with expectations after its hiring partner network continued to expand.

Northcoders, which has a site in Leeds, said it had identified opportunities in other product areas and geographies to help expand its profile and brand.

The trading update for 2022 added: “In 2022 Northcoders hiring partner network grew by 94 new companies, which is a 30 per cent increase on 2021. This list includes well-known companies such as SAGE, BBC, Missguided and SEGA. This brought the group’s hiring partner network to 409 companies by the end of the period.”

Northcoders said that revenue visibility for the forthcoming year currently stands at £5.4m, an increase of 79 per cent compared to the same time last year.

Chris Hill, CEO of Northcoders

The statement added: “With demand continuing to achieve record highs, the board is confident about the group’s prospects for the forthcoming year. The strong performance of the group has given the board confidence to invest additional funds to support the growth this year and beyond, and it intends to launch new growth initiatives to broaden the opportunities and appeal of the group’s courses.