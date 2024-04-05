Northern Gritstone expands presence with new office in Sheffield's Innovation Centre
Founded by the universities of Sheffield, Leeds, and Manchester, Northern Gritstone’s philosophy is ‘profit with purpose’ combining strong returns for investors with wider positive, societal and economic impact, including Levelling Up and high-skilled job creation
Duncan Johnson, CEO of Northern Gritstone, said: “The Innovation Centre is an ideal location for Northern Gritstone.
“Being close to a founding partner and to the University’s centres of excellence and innovation hubs, facilitates our active participation in the local and regional innovation ecosystem.
“Building and nurturing those connections with academic researchers and entrepreneurs is a critical step in supporting the world-class businesses of tomorrow”.
Welcoming the new tenants, Steve Lyon, Area Manager at UKSE, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Northern Gritstone to the UKSE Innovation Centre.
“The office is ideally situated in the City Centre close to one of their founding universities, The University of Sheffield, which is also a great source of talent for any business.”