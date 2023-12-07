An investment company founded by the universities of Leeds, Sheffield and Manchester has invested £7.5m in a business that manufactures flexible circuits.

Northern Gritstone, the investment business focused on science and technology-enabled businesses in the North of England, invested in Pragmatic, as part of a £162m funding round.Pragmatic develops and manufactures flexible integrated circuits, manufactured from metal oxide instead of silicon, to create chips for smart and digital packaging that can be used to track and trace goods through a supply chain.

The funding will expand the business to expand its production facility in Durham.

Pragmatic plans to build at least eight manufacturing lines in the UK over the next five years, creating over 500 highly skilled jobs in the North East and Cambridge, where it has headquarters.

Northern Gritstone chief executive, Duncan Johnson, said: “With intellectual property acquired from the University of Manchester and a state-of-the-art production line in Durham, Pragmatic represents some of the brightest technology from across the North of England.