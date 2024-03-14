Novus Capital appoints Oli Connolly as non-exec to help launch early-stage funding solution

Having spent his entire career in and around the funding landscape in London and more recently the Northwest, he’s keen to take his experience of supporting founders through Seed to Series A stage funding rounds to deliver opportunity and scale for the businesses Novus Capital partners.

With a passion for supporting underrepresented founders who are trying to navigate the investment market, Oli’s approach is perfectly aligned with that of the company, which is also responsible for the Britain’s Got Startup’s event series.

Oli comments: “There is huge potential at Novus Capital to expand the funding services it can offer its current and future clients and I’m looking forward to working with the senior leadership team to help create the go-to platform for business funding.

“I am passionate about helping SMEs scale with their funding needs, access to angel networks and helping underrepresented founders in a market that is often alien to them.”

Managing Director of Novus Capital and Britain’s Got Startups event organiser, Jenson Brook, comments: “Having Oli on board is not just about bringing credibility, knowledge and governance to our processes, it is also about engaging with those that have shared ambitions to do things differently and to disrupt a tired way of working.

“We believe that more can be done for start-up and scale-up companies outside of London and we now have an advisor offering to do just that.”