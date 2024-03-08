NPIF - FW Capital investment has £400 million impact on Northern businesses, creating close to 5000

The investments have attracted £230 million co-investment from the private sector, totalling an impact of over £400m on the Northern economy. Since the fund was launched in 2017, the funding has led to the creation and safeguarding of almost 5000 jobs. This has helped Northern firms to build skilled teams and create new products and services. 2020/21 proved to be the most active year, with 115 businesses securing £36 million of funding through the Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme.

Key sectors to secure investments from NPIF-FW Capital include manufacturing, wholesale and retail trade, construction and firms in the scientific and technical advances industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mike Owen, Chief Executive at FW Capital said: “Access to finance is critical to stimulating business growth, innovation, and job creation, and it’s been rewarding to see how our investments have made a real difference to SMEs across the North. Demand for alternative finance was such that our initial allocation of £102m in 2017 increased to £173m over the course of the fund enabling us to support more businesses and reach higher levels of job creation and growth. We’ve supported a variety of firms across the North and enjoyed working with the team at the British Business Bank to deliver valuable finance to high growth companies.”

Gary Guest, Joanne Whitfield and Mike Owen FW Capital

Keira Shepperson, Director, British Business Bank said “FW Capital reaching a milestone of delivering £400 million impact to businesses across the North demonstrates our commitment to driving sustainable economic growth. With the upcoming launch of NPIF II, we’re looking forward to continuing this legacy, providing the springboard for businesses across the region to prosper.”

NPIF – FW Capital Debt Finance provided loans in the NPIF region with a focus on Cumbria, Cheshire, Greater Manchester, Lancashire, Merseyside and the Tees Valley.

The current Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund investment phase has now completed with the British Business Bank launching the Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund II in March 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In total across all funds, the Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund has invested over £456m across 1823 deals since its launch in 2017. These deals have attracted an additional £670m of investment from the private sector, giving a combined value facilitated by NPIF of over £1bn.