Number of new Yorkshire businesses drops by over 20 per cent, analysis reveals

The number of new business start-ups being registered in Yorkshire and Humber in December dropped by more than 20 per cent on the previous year, new figures have revealed.

December proved to be the most challenging month of 2022 for business start-ups in Yorkshire and the Humber with the lowest monthly total for the year registered last month, down 29 per cent compared with November 2022 and 21 per cent fewer than the number of start-ups in December 2021.

The research from insolvency and restructuring trade body R3, which is based on analysis of data provided by CreditSafe, shows that in December 2022, 3,295 new businesses were launched in the region – 1,371 less than in the previous month.

This picture is reflected across the UK with all 12 regions and nations recording a fall in the number of start-ups registered since November.

Eleanor Temple gives her expert analysis of the latest figures. Picture: Simon Dewhurst

The biggest month-on-month decrease was in Wales with a 37 per cent fall, followed by East Anglia, Northern Ireland, the North East and the South West (all down by 33 per cent).

December 2022 also saw insolvency-related activities in Yorkshire and the Humber creeping up by 1 per cent, with all but two other regions seeing a drop in insolvency-related activity month-on-month from November to December.

Eleanor Temple, chair of R3 in Yorkshire and a barrister at Kings Chambers in Leeds, said: “Whilst some established high street names reported encouraging results in their Christmas trading updates, the current economic outlook seems to be proving a deterrent to would-be entrepreneurs. With discretionary spending squeezed by the cost of living challenges and inflation rates at their highest since the early 1980s, it’s not surprising that less people are registering new business start-ups given the risks involved in such an uncertain climate.