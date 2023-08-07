A young couple have taken over one of west Leeds’ much-loved bars, with exciting changes on the way.

Rebecca Wales and Jordan Simmons were appointed new managers of Number Thirty Three in Farsley at the beginning of July. Rebecca has worked at the bar since it opened in 2018, while Jordan has been hailed as one of its biggest fans.

The pair have been working hard to put their stamp on the venue, and they’ve been blown away by the response so far.

“The support has been absolutely amazing,” Rebecca, 27, told the Yorkshire Evening Post. “It has been hard work getting it to where it should be, but everyone has been a big support - especially all the regulars, but also new customers. They have been really really nice.”

Rebecca Wales is the new manager of Number Thirty Three in Farsley along with her partner Jordan Simmons (Photo by Simon Hulme/National World)

A stylish bar in the heart of Farsley’s Town Street, Number Thirty Three serves an extensive range of beers, wines and spirits, and has built up a loyal following since it opened five years ago. Rebecca, who grew up in Farsley, said it offers the neighbourhood something a little bit different.

She said: “Customers can expect a big smile and great hospitality. If you’re coming in for a swift pint after work, you can chit chat about your day and have that company from the bar staff and a nice experience.

“We’re quite cool and quirky, and I think we’ve become a destination bar for people from Pudsey, Horsforth, Farsley, Rodley, Calverley and all those areas. When I was younger, we used to start a night out around here but leave to go to Headingley or Horsforth.

"We never had anything this way, but now we’re the place where people want to go and dress up. It’s not just your regular pub.”

The pair have introduced a street food van, as well as a weekly quiz night and resident DJ (Photo by Simon Hulme/National World)

Number Thirty Three now hosts events and live music every weekend, from an Ed Sheeran tribute act to a new resident DJ, formerly of city centre bar Distrikt, who will play every two weeks.

“We’re trying to mix it up and work out what people like the most,” Rebecca added. “This weekend we’ve got an 80s event on, then last weekend it was something the polar opposite.

“We’ve also just got a food truck in the beer garden and we’re looking to rent that out. The plan is to mix it up and have something different every month.”

As well as the sunny south-facing garden and music events, Thirty Three hosts board games every Tuesday, a new quiz night every Wednesday, and it’s planning to introduce a brunch offer to run each weekend. Rebecca praised the team at the bar, who she said were like a “family” and made her job so enjoyable.

She added: “I love working in Farsley, it’s the village I’ve grown up in. I know everybody and they all know me, so it’s a familiar face for them. I’ve enjoyed working here over the last few years and the landlords are lovely.