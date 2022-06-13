The 31,400 sq ft Victorian former Church of England Institute on the corner of Albion Place and Lands Lane was purchased by Glenbrook Investments in September 2021.

The business is extensively upgrading the offices above ground level and basement.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scott Griffiths, director at Glenbrook Investments, said: “Our contractors started on site this week and we are excited to see all the hard work in planning and designing the changes to the interior now being realised.

Offices at Albion Court in Leeds city centre to get £1m makeover.

"The retail tenants on the ground floor, Pizza Express, Byron Burger and Card Factory will remain as they are, but the office reception area, basement, all communal areas and vacant offices are to be completely refurbished and upgraded.

"We wanted to reveal the features of the building and create a boutique style that is sympathetic to the architecture and history. I am pleased to say our talented interior designers have created something very special.”

Scheduled for completion this autumn, two office suites are available ranging from 4,000 to 8,300 sq ft.

Property firms Carter Towler and Lambert Smith Hampton are the joint agents marketing Albion Court.

Clem McDowell, office agency director at Leeds-based Carter Towler. said: “We are thrilled to have been appointed by Glenbrook to market these fantastic Grade A+ offices.

"The interior designs are exceptional – the colours and textures, the quality of the materials and the feature lighting is more in keeping with a high-end boutique hotel, but it’s absolutely what this property deserves.

“Albion Court has everything a discerning business could want, it’s a unique part-Grade II listed property with beautiful Gothic revival architecture, in a prestigious heart of the city location, with a plethora of amenities on the doorstep, great transport connections and the highest quality on-trend interiors.

“From the tip of its elegant spire to the events and exercise space in the basement, Albion Court will be one of the classiest office offerings in the city.”