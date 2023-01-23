Oliver Coppard offering tech businesses up to £10,000 to relocate to South Yorkshire

Tech businesses are being offered up to £10,000 to relocate to South Yorkshire under a grant scheme backed by Mayor Oliver Coppard.

Firms are being encouraged to apply for a Tech Welcome Grant funded by the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority led by Mr Coppard.

The Tech Welcome Grant provides between £5,000 to £10,000 to businesses new to South Yorkshire and start-ups from outside the area, as part of boosting the local economy.

Mr Coppard said: “South Yorkshire is a brilliant place to establish a tech business.

Oliver Coppard hopes to attract more tech businesses to South Yorkshire. Picture : Jonathan Gawthorpe

"The digital ecosystem we have here means those businesses and start-ups who decide to relocate to South Yorkshire will thrive.

"This is great not just for the businesses themselves but for our local economy, helping to grow our region’s reputation as a tech hub and creating new employment opportunities.

"We are excited to see the difference the Tech Welcome Grant will make and look forward to welcoming new tech stars to South Yorkshire.”

The news about the forthcoming Tech Welcome Grant was announced at Barnsley’s recent Tech Summit, organised by The Seam (Barnsley’s Digital Campus) which was attended by over 180 digital and technology sector specialists and which had Gary Stewart, Managing Director of Techstars NYC powered by J.P. Morgan as keynote speaker.

Ben Hawley, Programmes and Contracts Manager for Barnsley Council, said: “Businesses are no longer asking, why should we move to South Yorkshire, but why not? The Tech Welcome Grant is already stimulating interest in South Yorkshire from external tech and digital businesses. The grants will be allocated to businesses based on the number of staff members who relocate and the new jobs they will create.