On the Spot - Kathija Wood, City Hearts, Sheffield

Have your say

Kathija Wood is the operations assistant at City Hearts, which support survivors of human trafficking in Sheffield.

What was your first job? Working on the Greyhound bus as a hostess in South Africa.



If you weren’t in your current position, what would you be doing? A jazz singer, travelling the world

What was your worst mistake? Spending too much time dwelling on mistakes and past hurts.

Read more: All today's Yorkshire business news

What’s your ideal day away from the office? A picnic with my girlfriends in the Peak District with lots of strawberries and champagne.

Name one person you would like to have dinner with and why? My mum, because I don’t get to see her enough.

What was your best subject at school? Geography: travel always fascinated me.

What are your hobbies? Cooking, socialising and volunteering. I love getting to know new people.

What would you do if you won the Lottery? I’d rent a private island and invite all my friends, invest in my community at home and abroad, and buy a zoo for my kids as they love animals.

Read more: Gareth Shaw - the dangers of loanining money to your children

What’s your favourite item of clothing? At the moment, my flip flops. I love not having to wear boots in summer.

What’s your favourite time of day? Normally Sunday morning when my family is all together.

What’s the best thing about Yorkshire? Beautiful landscape, amazing friends and Yorkshire puddings.

What would you like your epitaph to be? She was born audacious, with a zest for life.