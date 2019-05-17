On the spot: Richard Coulthard, partner at Ison Harrison solicitors

Dinner with Richard Branson would help Richard Coulthard, partner at Ison Harrison solicitors, learn a lot.

What was your first job? My first paid job was in law as a Paralegal.

If you weren’t in your current position what would you be doing? I would probably have tried my hand at being an author.

What is your ideal day away from the office? I would have to say a day out with the family, somewhere like a theme park, zoo or seaside with nice weather and good food.

Name one person you would most like to have dinner with and why? I’d probably go with someone like Richard Branson because it would be great to get his perspective on life and I am sure I could learn so much from someone like that.

What was your best subject at School? Maths

What are your hobbies? I enjoy running, cycling, going to the gym, football, movies and music. I am also an avid reader but mostly spending time with the family.

What would you do if you won the lottery? I would love to see more of the world so I would probably want to travel for a while.

What’s your favourite item of clothing? I can’t say that I am particularly fashion conscious but I tend to favour a decent pair of jeans.

What is your favourite time of day? I tend to be a morning person.

What would you like your epitaph to be? My wife and family joke that it doesn’t matter what is going on around me or if I’m really ill, I always say that ‘I’m fine’. So something like, ‘Loving dad, devoted husband, loyal friend and even though he’s dead he will still be fine.’