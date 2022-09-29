One in six digital sector workers say a company's social purpose influences their commitment

Four in ten of tech workers said they would consider leaving a company if it had a poor record on social purpose.

Rob Howse, CEO of Leeds Building Society said: “I was heartened to see the results of the research which explored the importance of ‘purpose’ among digital and tech professionals in the UK and the real benefits it can bring.

“Being a purpose led organisation is very important to us at Leeds Building Scoiety - and also to our employees who have embraced it and are inspired by it.

“Encouragingly, over a third of respondents from the sector said social purpose had become more important to them since the start of the pandemic.”

To gather the data, the building society surveyed over 1,200 across tech and non-tech industries.

Tech workers also predicted that the issue will grow in importance. Respondents said social purpose will be 10 per cent more important for tech workers over the next five years,

The data shows that social purpose is an issue IT workers care about, with over half of employees saying their company’s social purpose influenced their commitment.

